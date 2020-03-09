Selena Gomez to Millie Bobby Brown: 7 Celebs you didn't know who had their FIRST KISS on screen

1 / 7

Celebs who had their FIRST KISS on screen

The first kiss is always special. However, many will agree including celebrities that not everyone is lucky enough to experience a kiss that isn't awkward. Speaking about awkwardness, there are many celebrities who had their first kiss in front of the camera. Though it looks like everything was fine while watching the celebrities kiss, surprisingly stars have some hilarious stories behind it. Speaking of it, Selena Gomez recently opened up about her first kiss which was on-screen. The Rare singer revealed she was only 12-years-old when she made a guest appearance on Disney's hit show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody starring Cole and Dylan Sprouse. Recalling her first screen, she revealed being obsessed with the show and fantasized about sharing the screen with Cole Sprouse. And when the opportunity came, it turned out she had to kiss Dylan in one of the episodes and it followed. She further described her first kiss with him as one of the worst days of her life. She remembered missing half of his lips during the kiss and how it was super awkward for her. Selena Gomez isn't the only whose on-screen kiss was a disaster. We have many celebs who had their first kiss on screen and later spilled beans about the same. Read on to know their story.

Photo Credit : Getty Images