/
/
/
Selena Gomez to Millie Bobby Brown: 7 Celebs you didn't know who had their FIRST KISS on screen
Selena Gomez to Millie Bobby Brown: 7 Celebs you didn't know who had their FIRST KISS on screen
It is a known fact that Selena Gomez had her first kiss on-screen with Dylan Sprouse. Apart from Gomez, we have many celebs who had their first kiss on screen and later spilled beans about the same. Find out!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4054 reads
Mumbai
Updated: March 9, 2020 03:28 pm
1 / 7
Celebs who had their FIRST KISS on screen
The first kiss is always special. However, many will agree including celebrities that not everyone is lucky enough to experience a kiss that isn't awkward. Speaking about awkwardness, there are many celebrities who had their first kiss in front of the camera. Though it looks like everything was fine while watching the celebrities kiss, surprisingly stars have some hilarious stories behind it. Speaking of it, Selena Gomez recently opened up about her first kiss which was on-screen. The Rare singer revealed she was only 12-years-old when she made a guest appearance on Disney's hit show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody starring Cole and Dylan Sprouse. Recalling her first screen, she revealed being obsessed with the show and fantasized about sharing the screen with Cole Sprouse. And when the opportunity came, it turned out she had to kiss Dylan in one of the episodes and it followed. She further described her first kiss with him as one of the worst days of her life. She remembered missing half of his lips during the kiss and how it was super awkward for her. Selena Gomez isn't the only whose on-screen kiss was a disaster. We have many celebs who had their first kiss on screen and later spilled beans about the same. Read on to know their story.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
2 / 7
Millie Bobby Brown
Brown had her first kiss on-screen in the first season Stranger Things. Recalling it on The Tonight Show, Millie said that it was really awkward because everyone was there including her dad and it was really awful.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
3 / 7
Mila Kunis
Mila had her first kiss on-screen with Ashton Kutcher on That 70's Show. The actress is now married to him. However, speaking about it, Kunis said she was nervous and uncomfortable.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
4 / 7
Dakota Fanning
Dakota revealed that she was very young when she had her first kiss. In an interview with W Magazine, Fanning revealed that she was really nervous during that time because she never kissed a boy before and it was on the lips. The actress was only seven when she played Reese Witherspoon's younger self in Sweet Home Alabama.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 7
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten had her first kiss on-screen and it was with Brad Pitt. She was only 11 when she had to kiss him in Interview With The Vampire. Speaking about the same, she mentioned that it was disgusting.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
6 / 7
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse who is one of the popular actresses in Hollywood had her first kiss when she was working on I Could Never Be Your Woman.
Photo Credit : Youtube
7 / 7
Victoria Justice
Victoria had her first kiss with Cole Sprouse on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment