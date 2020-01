1 / 6

Selena Gomez on her struggle with depression

Selena Gomez who has been creating a buzz due to her new album 'Rare' has always been vocal about her mental health. The Wolves singer recently opened up about experiencing emotional abuse during her relationship with Justin Bieber. We all know that Justin and Selena were one of the 'IT' couples in the past. They had an on-and-off again relationship. However, they finally called it quits in 2018. Later, Justin married Hailey Baldwin in September 2018. Despite Justin being married to the Hailey, Justin and Selena's love story is still the talk of the town. Selena has opened up about her relationship with Justin several times. During one of the recent interviews, Selena was asked whether her hit song 'Lose You To Love Me' is about ex Justin Bieber. The singer stunned everyone by revealing that she was a victim of emotional abuse during her relationship with Bieber. As we all know, Selena struggles with depression and anxiety. She has been vocal about it as well. She once revealed that opening up about her mental health saved her life. She said that finding out she has mental health issues and getting on the right medication has changed her life for better. Check out when she opened up about her mental health, depression and anxiety.

Photo Credit : Instagram