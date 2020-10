1 / 9

Celebs who wrote songs for their exes

Two of the top singers globally now, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were once a couple and though both of them are in an amazing space now professionally and personally we cannot help but miss their amazing chemistry. This year while promoting her latest album, “Rare,” Selena Gomez opened up about her past relationship with the 'Baby' singer Justin Bieber, during which the singer and actress said she suffered emotional abuse. Gomez and Bieber were first linked publicly in 2011 and dated on and off until their final split in 2018. After almost two years of dating, Jelena finally made their relationship official by making a public appearance together at Vanity Fair's Oscars Party. Back in 2011, Gomez said in an interview with a leading magazine, "I don't like hiding. I do like to keep certain things to myself, but at the end of the day, I'm 18 and I'm going to fall in love. I'm going to hang out with people and I'm going to explore myself, and I'm okay with that." The couple's PDA made headlines and that confirmed their relationship. However, after dating for around four years, the couple called it quits. After having a series of other relationships, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez got back together again but sadly, they soon parted ways. Nevertheless, many times songs of both the singers were directly targeted to one another even after the breakup. However, Justin and Selena are not the only two singers who were rumoured to be writing songs for their past lovers. Check out these celebs who called out their exes with their songs.

Photo Credit : getty images