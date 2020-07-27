Selena Gomez is a true stunner and will leave you mesmerised with her CANDID photos

1 / 12

Check out Selena Gomez' adorable candid clicks

Selena Gomez is amongst the most popular and well-known actresses and singers of the world. She is a sensation and has delivered some of the biggest chartbusters like Kiss & Tell, Cut You Off, Dance Again, Feel Me and more. The diva is really popular for her amazing voice and captivating looks. She is truly gorgeous and stuns every time she performs live or makes an appearance. Selena also owns a fantastic sense of style and fashion. Her impeccable charm and beauty teamed up with glam and glitz make the best combination ever. The actress is a bonafide diva and there is no denying that. With a massive and loyal fan following of over 184 Million on Instagram alone, she never fails to impress with her style game on point. The singer is also very active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of the most charming pictures ever. Selena celebrated her birthday on July 22. The international singer was flooded with birthday wishes from friends and fans from across the world. While photos of the singer covered the internet, Selena gave fans a sneak peek at how she celebrated her special day. The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker shared a post on Instagram with three polaroid pictures taken on her birthday. In the photos, Selena sat on the floor wearing a metallic golden gown as she made her wish and blew the candles before she cut her birthday cake. In another photo, Selena was seen standing beside a "Happy Birthday Selena" balloon set up and smiling for the camera. Selena shared the photos with the caption, "Left my phone for most of yesterday to be present at the moment, but have been reading all of your posts today. Just wanted to say thank you for every single message- I feel so much love from y’all," before she added, "I love you guys so much and here’s to 28." On that note, take a look at her beautiful candid photos that will make you fall in love with her beauty all over again!

Photo Credit : Getty Images