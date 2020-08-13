Advertisement
Selena Gomez's beautiful THROWBACK selfies are a perfect treat for Selenators; Take a look

Selena Gomez is very active on social media. While scrolling through her Instagram, we came across many selfies of the star. We collected a few throwback selfies of Gomez that are too good to miss.
    Selena Gomez's throwback selfies are too good to miss

    Selena Gomez is one of the successful singers, actors and producers of Hollywood. Gomez enjoys a huge fan following worldwide. She keeps creating buzz all the time. As per latest news, Selena is all set to collaborate with popular South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. Yes, you read it right! Both BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez confirmed their collaboration. In a statement published by Koreaboo, BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment said, "These two artists, who have been fans of one another for a long time, have finally made their dreams come true with this collaboration. BLACKPINK expresses their thanks to Selena for participating in this album and is excited to share the new song with fans." Selena, on the other hand, took to Instagram and shared her excitement over the collaboration as well. The single is set to release on August 28. Fans of Gomez and BLACKPINK are beyond excited about their upcoming song. Gomez earlier joined Trevor Daniel on his remix of "Past Life." The song has been creating buzz for all the right reasons. On the personal side, Selena, as we all know, is very active on social media. Being an active social media user, Gomez keeps sharing her beautiful pictures and videos which are a delight to her million fans. The actress-singer-producer is very fond of selfies. While scrolling through her Instagram, we came across many selfies of the star. We have collected a few throwback selfies of Gomez that fans should not miss.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Photombombed

    Gomez knows how to pout for a perfect selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Beauty personified

    The Wolves singer looks beyond beautiful in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Carfie

    As revealed by the star, she is wearing her favourite sweatshirt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Nerdy look

    She undeniably aced the nerdy look. What do you have to say?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Stunner

    This pic will make you fall in love with her all over again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Selfie goals

    This pic is beautiful but her hair steals the attention in this one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Good hair day

    This selfie is just too cute to handle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Gorgeous and how!

    Gomez is a selfie queen and this pic is enough to prove the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    In between meetings

    She looks pretty in a white outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Love her hairdo

    Here's your next hairstyle idea!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Queen of selfies

    This drop-dead gorgeous selfie will make every Selenators heart race.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

