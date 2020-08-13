Selena Gomez's beautiful THROWBACK selfies are a perfect treat for Selenators; Take a look

1 / 12

Selena Gomez's throwback selfies are too good to miss

Selena Gomez is one of the successful singers, actors and producers of Hollywood. Gomez enjoys a huge fan following worldwide. She keeps creating buzz all the time. As per latest news, Selena is all set to collaborate with popular South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. Yes, you read it right! Both BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez confirmed their collaboration. In a statement published by Koreaboo, BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment said, "These two artists, who have been fans of one another for a long time, have finally made their dreams come true with this collaboration. BLACKPINK expresses their thanks to Selena for participating in this album and is excited to share the new song with fans." Selena, on the other hand, took to Instagram and shared her excitement over the collaboration as well. The single is set to release on August 28. Fans of Gomez and BLACKPINK are beyond excited about their upcoming song. Gomez earlier joined Trevor Daniel on his remix of "Past Life." The song has been creating buzz for all the right reasons. On the personal side, Selena, as we all know, is very active on social media. Being an active social media user, Gomez keeps sharing her beautiful pictures and videos which are a delight to her million fans. The actress-singer-producer is very fond of selfies. While scrolling through her Instagram, we came across many selfies of the star. We have collected a few throwback selfies of Gomez that fans should not miss.

Photo Credit : Instagram