From Selena Gomez's Rare to Louis Tomlinson's Walls, check out the list of albums to look forward to in 2020

1 / 6

Upcoming albums of 2020

Harry Styles, Camila Cabello and Liam Payne recently released their new albums. And now, we can't stop listening to their new songs. In October, Selena Gomez released the first two singles from her upcoming album - Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now referring to her relationship with ex Justin Bieber. She recently took the internet by storm when she revealed her upcoming album's name and tracklist. Sharing a video on Instagram, Selena wrote, "Can't believe I'm revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th. It's the most honest music I've ever made and I can't wait for you to hear my heart." Apart from Gomez, we have Justin Bieber who also teased his upcoming album on social media. Bieber shared a video on Instagram which featured the inscription 2020 against a starry background. Having said that, check out the list of musicians who will be releasing their new album next year.

Photo Credit : Getty Images