From Selena Gomez's Rare to Louis Tomlinson's Walls, check out the list of albums to look forward to in 2020

Selena Gomez recently took the internet by storm when she revealed her upcoming album's name and tracklist. Justin Bieber also teased about his upcoming album on social media. Check out the list of musicians who will be releasing their new album next year.
22082 reads Mumbai Updated: December 17, 2019 05:26 pm
    Upcoming albums of 2020

    Upcoming albums of 2020

    Harry Styles, Camila Cabello and Liam Payne recently released their new albums. And now, we can't stop listening to their new songs. In October, Selena Gomez released the first two singles from her upcoming album - Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now referring to her relationship with ex Justin Bieber. She recently took the internet by storm when she revealed her upcoming album's name and tracklist. Sharing a video on Instagram, Selena wrote, "Can't believe I'm revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th. It's the most honest music I've ever made and I can't wait for you to hear my heart." Apart from Gomez, we have Justin Bieber who also teased his upcoming album on social media. Bieber shared a video on Instagram which featured the inscription 2020 against a starry background. Having said that, check out the list of musicians who will be releasing their new album next year.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Justin Bieber

    Justin Bieber's will be releasing his new album after four years. As per sources, his new songs will focus on Hailey Bieber and his battle with depression. We can't wait for Justin's love songs for his supermodel wife Hailey.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Selena Gomez

    In October, Selena released her new songs "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now" referring to her relationship with Justin Bieber. Her new album titled "Rare" features songs titled Rare, Dance Again, Ring, Vulnerable, People You Know, Kinda Crazy, Fun, Cut You Off, Crowded Room ft 6LACK and A Sweeter Place ft Kid Cudi. Her new album has two collaborations and 13 songs counting the singles she released in October.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Louis Tomlinson

    We are also excited for Louis Tomlinson's upcoming new album. Former One Direction member will be releasing his new album "Walls" on January 31, 2020.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Halsey

    Halsey is one of our favourite singers. From her upcoming album, Halsey performed her new song "Graveyard" at the American Music Awards. Halsey's upcoming studio album titled "Manic" is scheduled to release on January 17, 2020.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Dua Lipa

    A few weeks ago, Lipa unveiled her upcoming album's first single "Don't Start Now". Dua will release her sophomore album "Future Nostalgia" next year, but she's yet to reveal the release date.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

