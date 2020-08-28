Selena Gomez's THROWBACK photos prove she is a pro at clicking mirror selfies; Check it out

1 / 7

A look at Selena Gomez's mirror selfies

Selena Gomez needs no introduction. The singer is currently creating a lot of buzz as she has collaborated with BLACKPINK for a song titled 'Ice Cream'. BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's song is now out and it looks like the perfect summer jam. The music video is bright and everything that BLINKS and Selenators expected it to be. Earlier, confirming the collaboration, in a statement published by Koreaboo, BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment had said, "These two artists, who have been fans of one another for a long time, have finally made their dreams come true with this collaboration. BLACKPINK expresses their thanks to Selena for participating in this album, and is excited to share the new song with fans." Gomez, on the other hand, had also shared her excitement over the collaboration. Selena earlier joined Trevor Daniel on his remix of "Past Life" and it created a huge buzz. Selena, as we all know, is very active on social media. Selena is also one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. Being an active social media user, she often shares her beautiful pictures and videos on Instagram giving her million fans an insight into her life. While scrolling through her Instagram, we came across a few mirror selfies of the beautiful star that are too good to be missed.

Photo Credit : Instagram