Selena Gomez's THROWBACK photos prove she is a pro at clicking mirror selfies; Check it out

Selena Gomez is currently one of the most talked about celebrities. The 'Ice Cream' singer is very active on social media. Take a look at the mirror selfies of Selena that are just too good to miss.
    A look at Selena Gomez's mirror selfies

    Selena Gomez needs no introduction. The singer is currently creating a lot of buzz as she has collaborated with BLACKPINK for a song titled 'Ice Cream'. BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's song is now out and it looks like the perfect summer jam. The music video is bright and everything that BLINKS and Selenators expected it to be. Earlier, confirming the collaboration, in a statement published by Koreaboo, BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment had said, "These two artists, who have been fans of one another for a long time, have finally made their dreams come true with this collaboration. BLACKPINK expresses their thanks to Selena for participating in this album, and is excited to share the new song with fans." Gomez, on the other hand, had also shared her excitement over the collaboration. Selena earlier joined Trevor Daniel on his remix of "Past Life" and it created a huge buzz. Selena, as we all know, is very active on social media. Selena is also one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. Being an active social media user, she often shares her beautiful pictures and videos on Instagram giving her million fans an insight into her life. While scrolling through her Instagram, we came across a few mirror selfies of the beautiful star that are too good to be missed.

    Being goofy

    This picture reveals the fun side of the star.

    Pretty as always

    The actress looks beyond beautiful in a black dress.

    Young and free

    Selena captioned this snap as, "Young & free. My friends hate me. But love me too."

    Behind-the-scenes

    The Rare singer looks extremely gorgeous in this snap.

    Mirror selfie on point

    "Always waiting on someone (meaning my friends who take too long to get read)," captioned Selena.

    Stunner

    When it comes to style, Selena knows how to slay!

