When Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez couldn't keep their hands off each other at the MTV VMAs 2011; See PHOTOS

We recently came across a few pictures of former couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez who attended the MTV Video Music Awards together in 2011 and stole attention with their cute PDA moments. Check out!
  • 1 / 6
    Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez at MTV VMAs

    Selena Gomez is currently creating a lot of buzz again due to her new album Rare. For the uninitiated, the deluxe version of Rare was released yesterday i.e. April 9, 2020, and along with it, the 27-year-old singer dropped three new singles - Boyfriend, Souvenir and She. The singer's new single "Boyfriend" has been creating a lot of buzz ever since it released. Undoubtedly, Boyfriend is a song you would definitely want to listen on repeat. Before the release of the song, Gomez revealed that her new track 'Boyfreind' doesn't reflect on her life now. She said, "Many of you know how excited I’ve been to release a song called 'Boyfriend. It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy." She added by saying, "We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is no where near the top of my list of priorities." The lyrics read as, "I want a boyfriend, But I just keep hitting dead ends. Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut, again and again. I want a boyfriend, tell me, are there any good ones left? I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love, again and again, I want a boyfriend." Fans are convinced that it's a song about her ex Justin Bieber. As we all know, Justin and Selena dated in the past. The ex couple had an on-and-off relationship. Back then, Selena and Justin, also known as Jelena, gave their fans and followers major relationship goals. After denying rumours of dating for two years, Jelena finally made their relationship official by making a public appearance together at Vanity Fair's Oscars Party. The couple's PDA made headlines and hence, confirmed their relationship. After reportedly four years of dating, Selena and Justin called it quits. After having a series of other relationships, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez got back together again but sadly, they soon parted ways. The couple sparked dating rumours again when they were spotted hanging out together in 2018. Several photos and videos of the two went viral on social media. However, Selena and Justin finally called it quits. After parting ways with the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer, Bieber started dating super model Hailey Baldwin with whom he had an on and off again relationship in the past as well. Much to the surprise of his fans, Justin and Hailey secretly got hitched at a New York courthouse in September, in 2018. The couple later had a grand wedding in the presence of their family and friends including Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith and more. Both Selena and Justin have now moved on. However, Jelena's relationship will always remain unforgettable. Speaking of that, we recently came across a few pictures of former couple Justin and Selena who attended MTV Video Music Awards together and stole attention with their cute PDA moments. Jelena's photos will definitely make you wish they were still together. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    Too cute for words

    The pic is just too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 6
    Love was in the air

    This pic of the two is beyond adorable. A few months ago, when a fan wrote a negative comment about Hailey saying that he only married the supermodel to get back with his ex Selena Gomez. Responding to his fan, Bieber wrote that why would he dedicate his whole life to marriage to get back with his ex. In the same post, Justin also defended Selena Gomez and said that he'll always love her.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    Stunning pair

    The couple looked stunning at the MTV Video Music Awards. This pic of Justin adorably looking at Gomez will remind of the Jelena days for sure. A few months ago, Gomez took everyone by surprise when the 27-year-old singer mentioned that she experienced emotional abuse in her past relationship with fellow musician Justin Bieber.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 6
    All smiles

    This pic will make you wish they were still together. Last year, in October, the singer released the first two singles from her new album 'Rare' - Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now referring to her relationship with ex Justin Bieber.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 6
    Beyond adorable

    Back then, the duo gave major couple goals.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

