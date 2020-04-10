When Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez couldn't keep their hands off each other at the MTV VMAs 2011; See PHOTOS

1 / 6

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez at MTV VMAs

Selena Gomez is currently creating a lot of buzz again due to her new album Rare. For the uninitiated, the deluxe version of Rare was released yesterday i.e. April 9, 2020, and along with it, the 27-year-old singer dropped three new singles - Boyfriend, Souvenir and She. The singer's new single "Boyfriend" has been creating a lot of buzz ever since it released. Undoubtedly, Boyfriend is a song you would definitely want to listen on repeat. Before the release of the song, Gomez revealed that her new track 'Boyfreind' doesn't reflect on her life now. She said, "Many of you know how excited I’ve been to release a song called 'Boyfriend. It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy." She added by saying, "We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is no where near the top of my list of priorities." The lyrics read as, "I want a boyfriend, But I just keep hitting dead ends. Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut, again and again. I want a boyfriend, tell me, are there any good ones left? I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love, again and again, I want a boyfriend." Fans are convinced that it's a song about her ex Justin Bieber. As we all know, Justin and Selena dated in the past. The ex couple had an on-and-off relationship. Back then, Selena and Justin, also known as Jelena, gave their fans and followers major relationship goals. After denying rumours of dating for two years, Jelena finally made their relationship official by making a public appearance together at Vanity Fair's Oscars Party. The couple's PDA made headlines and hence, confirmed their relationship. After reportedly four years of dating, Selena and Justin called it quits. After having a series of other relationships, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez got back together again but sadly, they soon parted ways. The couple sparked dating rumours again when they were spotted hanging out together in 2018. Several photos and videos of the two went viral on social media. However, Selena and Justin finally called it quits. After parting ways with the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer, Bieber started dating super model Hailey Baldwin with whom he had an on and off again relationship in the past as well. Much to the surprise of his fans, Justin and Hailey secretly got hitched at a New York courthouse in September, in 2018. The couple later had a grand wedding in the presence of their family and friends including Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith and more. Both Selena and Justin have now moved on. However, Jelena's relationship will always remain unforgettable. Speaking of that, we recently came across a few pictures of former couple Justin and Selena who attended MTV Video Music Awards together and stole attention with their cute PDA moments. Jelena's photos will definitely make you wish they were still together. Check out!

Photo Credit : Getty Images