When Justin Bieber carried the train of ex Selena Gomez's stunning satin gown at the AMAs; See PHOTOS
Back in the days, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were one of the most adorable couples of Hollywood. Recently, we came across a few pictures from an award show in which Justin can be seen holding the train of Gomez's beautiful satin gown to support her. Check out!
Updated: April 2, 2020 12:49 pm
1 / 5
Throwback to Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's AMAs moment
Back in the days, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were one of the most adorable couples of Hollywood. Though the couple had an on-and-off relationship, every time they got back together, fans believed they would last forever. However, several hearts were broken when Gomez and Bieber finally parted ways. It came as a surprise when Bieber secretly got hitched at a New York courthouse in September, in 2018, with supermodel Hailey Baldwin. The couple later had a grand wedding which was attended by many biggies including Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Gomez, on the other hand, is currently single and living her best life. Last year, in October, Selena released the first two singles from her new album 'Rare', Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now referring to her relationship with ex Justin Bieber. It created a lot of buzz. Justin, on the other hand, also released his new album, Changes. Both Selena and Justin have now moved on. However, no matter what, one will never forget their relationship. Recently, we came across a few pictures from an award show in which Justin can be seen holding the train of Gomez's beautiful satin gown to support her. It is indeed one of the sweetest things you will see today. Check out!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
2 / 5
Too cute for words
It's cute how Justin helped to carry the train of Gomez's stunning gown so she could walk properly.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
3 / 5
Can't take their eyes off each other
The couple was madly and deeply in love with each other. It broke many hearts when they finally called it quits.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
4 / 5
Stunning couple
While Selena stunned in a stunning pewter satin gown, Justin looked dapper in a velvet tux, black patent sneakers, and a bow tie.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
5 / 5
Could they be any cuter?
This pic will just make you wish they were still together.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
