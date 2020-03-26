Coronavirus updates
Home
/
Photos
/
Selena Gomez
/
When Selena Gomez and The Weeknd couldn't keep their hands off each other; See PHOTOS

When Selena Gomez and The Weeknd couldn't keep their hands off each other; See PHOTOS

It is no secret that Selena Gomez dated The Weeknd. The former lovers made many public appearances and grabbed everyone's attention with their cute PDA moments. Here's a look back at Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's PDA moments during Met Gala 2017.
2100 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 5
    Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's PDA moments

    Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's PDA moments

    It is no secret that Selena Gomez dated The Weeknd. The former lovers made many public appearances and grabbed everyone's attention with their cute PDA moments. The duo even treated their fans and followers with some adorable photos on Instagram giving major relationship goals. The couple dated for a few months and later called it quits. In an interview with Billboard Magazine, Gomez opened up about her breakup with The Weeknd. The Look At Her Now singer said she's proud that even though they two broke up there's still true friendship between them. "I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring for each other, and that was pretty remarkable for me." On the other side, The Weeknd is currently in the news due to his new album 'After Hours'. He dropped a new song titled 'Save Your Tears' and many think it's about his relationship with Gomez. Speaking of that, here's a look back at Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's PDA moments during Met Gala 2017.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 5
    Love was in the air

    Love was in the air

    The duo couldn't keep their hands off each other at the prestigious event.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 5
    Beyond adorable

    Beyond adorable

    Find someone who looks at you the way Gomez is looking at The Weeknd.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 5
    Romantic PDA

    Romantic PDA

    The duo gave major couple goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 5
    Stunning pair

    Stunning pair

    Gomez donned a baby pink custom Coach gown with a plunging neckline and a one-sided slit from the pelvic. The singer's hair and makeup were on point. On the other hand, The Weeknd looked dapper in Valentino Tuxedo with a white shirt, black trousers, and black shoes.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Katrina Kaif\'s 6 skincare rituals that she follows to keep her skin glowing all the time
Katrina Kaif's 6 skincare rituals that she follows to keep her skin glowing all the time
Shawn Mendes to Rajinikanth: Celebrities join the fight against Coronavirus
Shawn Mendes to Rajinikanth: Celebrities join the fight against Coronavirus
Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood actresses are obsessed with THIS trend; See Photos
Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood actresses are obsessed with THIS trend; See Photos
Disha Vakani to Munmun Dutta: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast\'s off screen avatars are hard to miss
Disha Vakani to Munmun Dutta: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast's off screen avatars are hard to miss
Did you know Ram Charan\'s wife Upasana Kamineni is an entrepreneur? Check out talented wives of South actors
Did you know Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni is an entrepreneur? Check out talented wives of South actors
5 Times Shah Rukh Khan\'s Instagram captions convinced us nothing can beat his sense of humour
5 Times Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram captions convinced us nothing can beat his sense of humour

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement