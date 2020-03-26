/
When Selena Gomez and The Weeknd couldn't keep their hands off each other; See PHOTOS
It is no secret that Selena Gomez dated The Weeknd. The former lovers made many public appearances and grabbed everyone's attention with their cute PDA moments. Here's a look back at Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's PDA moments during Met Gala 2017.
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's PDA moments
It is no secret that Selena Gomez dated The Weeknd. The former lovers made many public appearances and grabbed everyone's attention with their cute PDA moments. The duo even treated their fans and followers with some adorable photos on Instagram giving major relationship goals. The couple dated for a few months and later called it quits. In an interview with Billboard Magazine, Gomez opened up about her breakup with The Weeknd. The Look At Her Now singer said she's proud that even though they two broke up there's still true friendship between them. "I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring for each other, and that was pretty remarkable for me." On the other side, The Weeknd is currently in the news due to his new album 'After Hours'. He dropped a new song titled 'Save Your Tears' and many think it's about his relationship with Gomez. Speaking of that, here's a look back at Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's PDA moments during Met Gala 2017.
Love was in the air
The duo couldn't keep their hands off each other at the prestigious event.
Beyond adorable
Find someone who looks at you the way Gomez is looking at The Weeknd.
Romantic PDA
The duo gave major couple goals.
Stunning pair
Gomez donned a baby pink custom Coach gown with a plunging neckline and a one-sided slit from the pelvic. The singer's hair and makeup were on point. On the other hand, The Weeknd looked dapper in Valentino Tuxedo with a white shirt, black trousers, and black shoes.
