When Selena Gomez and The Weeknd couldn't keep their hands off each other; See PHOTOS

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's PDA moments

It is no secret that Selena Gomez dated The Weeknd. The former lovers made many public appearances and grabbed everyone's attention with their cute PDA moments. The duo even treated their fans and followers with some adorable photos on Instagram giving major relationship goals. The couple dated for a few months and later called it quits. In an interview with Billboard Magazine, Gomez opened up about her breakup with The Weeknd. The Look At Her Now singer said she's proud that even though they two broke up there's still true friendship between them. "I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring for each other, and that was pretty remarkable for me." On the other side, The Weeknd is currently in the news due to his new album 'After Hours'. He dropped a new song titled 'Save Your Tears' and many think it's about his relationship with Gomez. Speaking of that, here's a look back at Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's PDA moments during Met Gala 2017.

Photo Credit : Getty Images