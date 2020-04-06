#MyCoronaStory
Home
/
Photos
/
Selena Gomez
/
When Selena Gomez wore a bindi while performing at MTV Movie Awards and took the internet by storm

When Selena Gomez wore a bindi while performing at MTV Movie Awards and took the internet by storm

Selena Marie Gomez is a popular American singer, producer, and actress. We came across a few photos of the singer from MTV Movie Awards when she performed her hit song 'Come & Get It' and sported a bindi. Check out!
7747 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    When Selena Gomez wore a bindi and performed her hit song

    When Selena Gomez wore a bindi and performed her hit song

    Selena Marie Gomez is a popular American singer, producer, and actress. The Heart Wants What It Wants singer has been in the industry for a long time now. Selena is currently creating a lot of buzz due to her new album Rare. She recently dropped the music video of her song 'Dance Again' which features in her new album. Just like her previous three songs from the album - Rare, Lose You To Love Me, and Look At Her Now, Dance Again also created a lot of buzz. Selena who began her career as a child artist in a children show Barney and Friends has certainly come a long way. Today, she is considered to be an inspirational figure. However, she has experienced her share of ups and downs. The 'Lose You To Love Me' singer has made headlines multiple times for several controversies over the years. One unforgettable controversy happens to be when she wore a bindi while performing at MTV Movie Awards. For the uninitiated, Gomez wore a bindi for her performance of her hit song 'Come and Get It' which didn't go down well with many Hindu groups at the time. She faced criticism by Hindu groups for sporting a bindi who called her out for disrespecting Indian culture. Post receiving criticism, Gomez told Us Weekly that she finds Hindu culture inspiring and enjoyed learning about her 'seven chakras.' MTV Movie Awards wasn't the first time she sported a bindi. The singer has shown her love for bindi several times. Without further ado, here are 6 photos of Gomez when she wore a bindi while performing at the award show.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    Come & Get It

    Come & Get It

    'Come & Get It' is a song recorded by the singer for her first solo studio album, Stars Dance (2013). It became a huge hit around the world.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 6
    Nailed it

    Nailed it

    The singer donned a stunning red dress as she performed her song.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    Bollywood inspired choreography

    Bollywood inspired choreography

    Gomez's performance rightly had a Bollywood touch to it as she rocked the stage with her amazing voice and dance moves.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 6
    Dancing barefoot

    Dancing barefoot

    The singer and dancers danced barefoot on stage and delivered a smashing performance.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 6
    About the song

    About the song

    In case you haven't heard the song yet, it features elements of electropop, dance-pop and Indian music.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Givenchy to Christian Louboutin, Inside the actress\' jaw dropping collection of bags
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Givenchy to Christian Louboutin, Inside the actress' jaw dropping collection of bags
PHOTOS: Salman Khan reveals his inner child as he has fun with niece and nephews
PHOTOS: Salman Khan reveals his inner child as he has fun with niece and nephews
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor: 6 Casual outfit ideas to steal from the stylish sisters, Check PHOTOS
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor: 6 Casual outfit ideas to steal from the stylish sisters, Check PHOTOS
Happy Birthday Paul Rudd: 7 times Mike Hannigan proved to be boyfriend goals on FRIENDS
Happy Birthday Paul Rudd: 7 times Mike Hannigan proved to be boyfriend goals on FRIENDS
PHOTOS: Ananya Panday, dad Chunky Panday & others light candles to express solidarity with #9baje9minute call
PHOTOS: Ananya Panday, dad Chunky Panday & others light candles to express solidarity with #9baje9minute call
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox: 6 times they set BFF goals and proved to be off screen Rachel and Monica
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox: 6 times they set BFF goals and proved to be off screen Rachel and Monica

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement