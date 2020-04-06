When Selena Gomez wore a bindi while performing at MTV Movie Awards and took the internet by storm

1 / 6

When Selena Gomez wore a bindi and performed her hit song

Selena Marie Gomez is a popular American singer, producer, and actress. The Heart Wants What It Wants singer has been in the industry for a long time now. Selena is currently creating a lot of buzz due to her new album Rare. She recently dropped the music video of her song 'Dance Again' which features in her new album. Just like her previous three songs from the album - Rare, Lose You To Love Me, and Look At Her Now, Dance Again also created a lot of buzz. Selena who began her career as a child artist in a children show Barney and Friends has certainly come a long way. Today, she is considered to be an inspirational figure. However, she has experienced her share of ups and downs. The 'Lose You To Love Me' singer has made headlines multiple times for several controversies over the years. One unforgettable controversy happens to be when she wore a bindi while performing at MTV Movie Awards. For the uninitiated, Gomez wore a bindi for her performance of her hit song 'Come and Get It' which didn't go down well with many Hindu groups at the time. She faced criticism by Hindu groups for sporting a bindi who called her out for disrespecting Indian culture. Post receiving criticism, Gomez told Us Weekly that she finds Hindu culture inspiring and enjoyed learning about her 'seven chakras.' MTV Movie Awards wasn't the first time she sported a bindi. The singer has shown her love for bindi several times. Without further ado, here are 6 photos of Gomez when she wore a bindi while performing at the award show.

Photo Credit : Getty Images