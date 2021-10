1 / 6

Black Tux!

Who would have thought that the sweet and shy boy with a golden voice would someday become a K-drama heartthrob with legions of fans across the world! But, then that's how miracles happen right? Seo In Guk is a talented singer-songwriter and actor known for his sharp visuals, impeccable vocals and norm-defying choice of scripts. He launched his singing career after winning the talent reality show Superstar K in 2009. After repeatedly being rejected and told to lose weight, he struggled with bulimia for a time. Eventually, he made his acting breakthrough in 'Reply 1997'. Since then, he starred in many notable projects including 'The Smile Has Left Your Eyes', 'Master's Sun', 'Shopaholic King Louis' and more recently in 'Doom At Your Service'! Take a look at 6 wholesome pictures of the actor, which reaffirms our love for him.

Photo Credit : News1