PHOTOS: From suits to school uniforms, here’s some of ‘Welcome’ star Seo Ji Hoon’s looks over the years

1 / 6

Let's take a look at some of the handsome outfits adorned by Seo Ji Hoon over the years

Seo Ji Hoon debuted as an actor in 2016, in which he took a minor role in the drama ‘Signal’ as the main culprit in the Inju female student case. Then he was cast in the web-drama ‘Matching! Boys Archery’. Seo Ji Hoon received his first KBS Drama Award nomination for his role in the one-act drama ‘The Legendary Shuttle’. Later that year he starred in the mystery teen drama ‘Solomon's Perjury’. In 2017, he starred in the teen drama ‘School 2017’, and featured in the black comedy series ‘Prison Playbook’. In 2018, Seo Ji Hoon was cast in the fantasy romance drama ‘My First Love’ as the younger version of Lee Jung Shin's character. He then played the younger version of the character Im Tae Kyung in the mystery drama ‘Misty’. In May, Seo Ji Hoon was cast in the fantasy romance drama ‘Tale of Fairy’ alongside Moon Chae Won and Yoon Hyun Min. In 2019, Seo Ji Hoon was cast in his first leading role in the tvN one-act drama ‘Drama Stage: Crumbling Friendship’. The same year, he was cast in the youth historical drama ‘Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency’. In 2020, he starred in the romantic comedy ‘Men Are Men’ alongside Hwang Jung Eum and Yoon Hyun Min. He won a KBS Drama Award for his roles in ‘Welcome’ and ‘Men Are Men’.

Photo Credit : News1