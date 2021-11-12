6 PHOTOS of 'Cheese In The Trap' star Seo Kang Joon to make you miss him less once he enlists in the military

1 / 6

Princely Seo Kang Joon!

Fans were heartbroken to know that Idol turned actor Seo Kang Joon will be enlisting for his mandatory military service on November 23. After carrying out his 4-week basic training, Seo Kang Joon will complete the remainder of his service as an active-duty soldier. The talented star made his debut with the K-pop boy group 5urprise. However, it was his acting debut that earned him a new set of fans! He debuted with the drama 'To The Beautiful You', where he played the role of a student. However, he gained recognition with the 2016 offbeat drama 'Cheese In The Trap', where he played the second lead role Baek In Ho, who is secretly in love with Kim Go Eun's Hong Seol. He followed it up with 'Entourage', 'Are You Human?', 'The Third Charm', 'Watcher' and 'When The Weather Is Fine'. Presenting 6 special pictures of Seo Kang Joon to make you miss him less once he enlists in the military.

Photo Credit : News1