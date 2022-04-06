PHOTOS: 6 times Seo Ye Ji took our breath away with her dazzling looks

1 / 6

Seo Ye Ji

Seo Ye Ji or Seo Yea Ji is a South Korean actor born on April 6, 1990. Starting off with a supporting role in the sitcom ‘Potato Star 2013QR3’, she soon grabbed crucial portrayals that have shaped her acting career. Seo Ye Ji has also appeared in the music video of YG Entertainment group BIGBANG’s ‘Let’s Not Fall in Love’. Her most notable roles have been in ‘Save Me’ where she fought against a religious cult, ‘Lawless Lawyer’ where she played as an honest lawyer and ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ where she perfected her role as a children’s book author. Now, set to make her return, Seo Ye Ji will be next seen in tvN’s ‘Eve’s Scandal’ where she will battle a 2 trillion won divorce lawsuit in the role of Lee Ra El. A beauty with an enviable figure, today we admire her many show stopping looks.

Photo Credit : News1