Happy birthday Seohyun!

One of the most successful idol actors in the Korean entertainment industry, Seohyun, celebrates her birthday today. Seohyun is the lead vocalist and maknae of South Korea's first "Nation's Girl Group", Girls' Generation, also known as SNSD in short. She was born on June 28, 1991 in Seoul, South Korea. Seohyun was cast during the 2003 SM Casting System. She is fluent in Korean, Chinese, Japanese and English. SNSD went on to become one a best-selling artist and continues to be one of the most highly successful K-Pop girl groups in the whole history of K-Pop. They are known as the nation's pride and a lot of the younger idols today, idolise Seohyun and SNSD for their incredible talent and iconic legacy. She started acting through musical theatre, with pieces such as Moon Embracing the Sun, Gone with the Wind and Mamma Mia. She played a supporting role in the hugely popular drama 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo" which was loved by viewers worldwide and she later got his first lead role in the television drama Bad Thief, Good Thief (2017). Her most recent drama was 'Private Lives' alongside Go Kyung Pyo which was also both commercially and critically acclaimed. On this wonderful day, we're taking a look back at some of her dreamiest looks.

Photo Credit : News1