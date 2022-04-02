PHOTOS: 6 times ‘Business Proposal’ star Seol In Ah served flawless visuals

    Debuting as an actor in 2015 with a minor role in the drama ‘The Producers’, Seol In Ah is currently ruling over our hearts as the chic and lovable Jin Young Seo in ‘Business Proposal’. The talented actor first gained recognition for her supporting role in the JTBC drama ‘Strong Girl Bong Soon’ and KBS’ series ‘School 2017’. She soon went on to make her film debut through the web movie ‘Closed Eyes’. In 2018, Seol In Ah won the Best New Actress Award at the 2018 KBS Drama Awards, for her first lead role in ‘Sunny Again Tomorrow’. In 2019, she went on to receive the Excellence Award for Actress in a Serial Drama at the 2019 KBS Drama Awards for her second leading role in the weekend drama ‘Beautiful Life, Wonderful Life’. Since February 2022, Seol In Ah has been starring in SBS’ Monday-Tuesday series, ‘Business Proposal’. As we await the final two episodes of the series, we’ve put together some of our favourite photos of the star.

    Car Selfie

    Seol In Ah looks chic in this car selfie.

    Besties

    Seol In Ah and Kim Sejeong are our favourite besties!

    Business Casual

    Seol In Ah keeps things business casual in this selfie.

    Couple Click!

    Seol In Ah poses with her 'Business Proposal' partner, Kim Min Kyu in this sweet click.

    Mirror Selfie

    Seol In Ah's classy mirror selfie for the perfect finish!

