PHOTOS: 6 gorgeous looks adorned by the golden girl of AOA, Seolhyun

A mini look book on the various ensembles worn by the sweet model, actress and singer, AOA's Seolhyun

Seolhyun is a South Korean singer and actress. She is a member of the South Korean girl group AOA and has starred in television dramas ‘Ugly Alert’ (2013) and ‘My Country: The New Age’ (2019) and movie ‘Memoir of a Murderer’ (2017). Seolhyun first attracted attention with her appearance on the KBS variety show, ‘Brave Family’ (2015), where she charmed viewers with boyish and unaffected demeanor. Later that year, she gained fame through a commercial for SK Telecom which led to increased advertising offers for the star. The same year, Seolhyun starred in KBS's vampire romance ‘Orange Marmalade’. Although it racked a mere two percent viewer ratings, the show brought her praise for her acting. She also featured in the action noir film ‘Gangnam Blues’, and won a ‘popular star award’ at the 36th Blue Dragon Film Awards. Seolhyun, along with ‘Gangnam’ co-star Lee Minho were selected as promotional ambassadors for ‘Visit Korea Year’. In January 2016, Seolhyun was named ‘Model of the Year’ at the 2015 TVCF Awards; having modeled for noteworthy brands across industries such as fashion, food and beverage, cosmetics and e-commerce. In 2020, Seolhyun was cast in tvN’s romantic mystery drama ‘Awaken’, which will air on November 30, 2020. At the end of 2021, Seolhyun joined the MC KBS Song Festival along with Cha Eun Woo and Rowoon, making a comeback in five years.

Photo Credit : News1