Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Anniversary: 6 times the couple proved they are red carpet sweethearts

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian celebrate their wedding anniversary on November 16 and as the couple completes four years of marriage this year, take a look at how this adorable duo never manages to surprise us with their perfect red carpet looks. It's amazing how many times Serena and Alexis have given us not only the couple but also some serious fashion goals. From making Met Gala appearances to movie premieres and other events, the couple always put their best fashion foot forward and are always at the top when it comes to best-dressed couples at any given event. Recently, the couple was accompanied by their daughter Olympia for the red carpet premiere of the film King Richard, which is based on the life of Serena and Venus Willaims' father. The film stars Will Smith in the lead role of Richard Williams, the father of the Tennis legends Serena and Venus and revolves around how he coached his daughters from a young age to become the successful players that they are. At the premiere event, Serena and her daughter were seen in matching looks, as the family also twinned in black outfits. Check out Serena and Alexis' best red carpet looks below.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Serena Williams and her husband made heads turn at the 2021 Met Gala as the couple turned up in a regal look. The Tennis player was seen sporting a stunning look that consisted of a Gucci silver bodysuit with embellished stars and a feather-laden cape. Alexis, on the other hand, let his wife shine the most while he himself sported a simple suit with a silver bow tie
Serena and Alexis are definitely pros when it comes to nailing their looks during Met Gala appearances and one of their best happened to the one in 2019 when Willaims wore a yellow Atelier Versace gown adorned with pink 3-D butterflies. Alexis kept it simple with a white tuxedo and was adorably seen marveling at his wife's look on the red carpet.
We love how the couple enjoys attending movie premieres and other events and this photo is from one such evening as the couple enjoyed a date night outing for a premiere event. Serena looks stunning in a silver ensemble as she clutches onto her husband for a sweet snap.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian were the sweetest couples when they walked the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala given that they were expecting their first child together. Serena sported a gorgeous maternity look as she wore a green, custom Atelier Versace gown and cradled her baby bump at the event. The couple looked adorable during this pre-wedding red carpet appearance.
Serena Williams is known to be a close friend to Meghan Markle and hence was one of the attendees a the 2018 royal wedding of Meghan and Prince Harry. This photo of Williams and her husband as they arrived for the star-studded wedding is a cute click the couple made a hand-in-hand appearance.