Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Anniversary: 6 times the couple proved they are red carpet sweethearts

Serena and Alexis twin in black with their daughter

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian celebrate their wedding anniversary on November 16 and as the couple completes four years of marriage this year, take a look at how this adorable duo never manages to surprise us with their perfect red carpet looks. It's amazing how many times Serena and Alexis have given us not only the couple but also some serious fashion goals. From making Met Gala appearances to movie premieres and other events, the couple always put their best fashion foot forward and are always at the top when it comes to best-dressed couples at any given event. Recently, the couple was accompanied by their daughter Olympia for the red carpet premiere of the film King Richard, which is based on the life of Serena and Venus Willaims' father. The film stars Will Smith in the lead role of Richard Williams, the father of the Tennis legends Serena and Venus and revolves around how he coached his daughters from a young age to become the successful players that they are. At the premiere event, Serena and her daughter were seen in matching looks, as the family also twinned in black outfits. Check out Serena and Alexis' best red carpet looks below.

Photo Credit : Getty Images