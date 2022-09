Happy Birthday Serena Williams

Serena Williams turns 41! The retired Tennis champion has been an inspiration for people beyond the court. Her actions and personality speak way louder than any of the assumed rumours about the star player. Through the years has she not only conquered the game all over the world but also made herself an integral part of the industry which reveres Serena's strength and passion. Williams has attended many high society red carpets over the years and has also shocked many with her fashion choices, often bold and colourful. Keep scrolling to check out some of her best looks on the red carpet.