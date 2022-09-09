A mini look book of the various performances by SEVENTEEN during the concert

On September 7, SEVENTEEN completed the North American leg of the world tour ‘BE THE SUN’ and enjoyed their time on stage with the best performances! Beginning on August 10, the group went around 12 cities like Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, Fort Worth, Atlanta and more. In the last show at Newark, they performed popular tracks like ‘HIT’, ‘HOT’, ‘March’, unit tracks like ‘MOONWALKER’, ‘Imperfect Love’ and ‘Back It Up’. Ending with fan favourites like ‘Left & Right’ and ‘Very Nice’, SEVENTEEN is all about their amazing dances and smiling faces! In the end, SEVENTEEN said, “Through this tour, we were reminded of how much love we receive across all the barriers of distance and language. We had so much fun, so we hope you are also taking away a lot of energy tonight.” SEVENTEEN debuted on May 26, 2015 with the extended play (EP) ‘17 Carat’, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ list. SEVENTEEN has released four studio albums, twelve EPs and three reissues. SEVENTEEN is considered a ‘self-producing’ idol group, with the members actively involved in songwriting and choreographing, as well as many other aspects of their music and performances. They perform as one group and are divided into three units—hip-hop, vocal, and performance—each with a different area of specialization. They have been labeled ‘Performance Kings’, ‘Theater Kids of K-Pop’ and ‘K-Pop Performance Powerhouse’ by various domestic and international media outlets.