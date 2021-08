1 / 7

A visual journey of S.Coups' best looks

SEVENTEEN or SVT, is a boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment in 2015. The group consists of 13 members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group performs as one group, and the members are divided into three sub-units, each with a different area of specialization: 'Hip-Hop Unit', 'Vocal Unit', and 'Performance Unit'. Since its debut, SEVENTEEN has released three studio albums and ten extended plays. SEVENTEEN is considered a 'self-producing' idol group, with the members being actively involved in the songwriting, choreographing, and other aspects of their music and performances. S.Coups is a rapper under Pledis Entertainment. He is the leader of the boy group SEVENTEEN and the leader of Hip-Hop Team. He is the leader of the special sub-unit 'Leaders'. His real name is Choi Seungcheol and he was born on August 8th, 1995 in Daegu, South Korea. He is the youngest in his family with one older brother, and has a dog named Kkuma. He joined Pledis in 2010, and was meant to debut several times prior to joining SEVENTEEN. (NU'EST in 2012 and TEMPEST in 2012/2013). The meaning behind his real name is that 'Seung' means clearly winning/winning and 'Cheol' means fair. It means to win fairly. He created his stage name himself. The 'S' stands for Seungcheol and Seventeen. The 'Coups' means big success. As a rapper, he has always wanted to have his own cool stage name. He is a reliable leader with the most experience amongst his members and he uses it to help his members and the group to succeed together.

Photo Credit : News1