Happy S.Coups Day: 6 times SEVENTEEN’s diligent leader displayed his gorgeous visuals

Here are some amazing looks adorned by SEVENTEEN's S.Coups

S.Coups was born Choi Seungcheol on August 8, 1995 (age 21) in Daegu, South Korea. He is the group leader and leader of the hip-hop unit. The group debuted on May 26, 2015 with the extended play (EP) ‘17 Carat’, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ list. SEVENTEEN has released four studio albums, twelve EPs and three reissues. SEVENTEEN is considered a ‘self-producing’ idol group, with the members actively involved in songwriting and choreographing, as well as many other aspects of their music and performances. They perform as one group and are divided into three units—hip-hop, vocal, and performance—each with a different area of specialization. They have been labeled ‘Performance Kings’, ‘Theater Kids of K-Pop’, and ‘K-Pop Performance Powerhouse’ by various domestic and international media outlets. In 2022, SEVENTEEN released an English-language digital single titled ‘Darl+ing’ ahead of their fourth studio album, ‘Face the Sun’. The album was released later with the lead single ‘Hot’. In May 2022, Pledis Entertainment announced that SEVENTEEN would embark on their third world tour 'Be the Sun', starting with the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul from June 25 to 26, 2022. The North American leg will consist of 12 shows in arenas across the USA and Canada from August 10 to September 6. On July 18, 2022, SEVENTEEN released the repackage of their fourth studio album, ‘Sector 17’, along with its lead single ‘_World’.

Photo Credit : News1