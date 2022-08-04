PHOTOS: 6 chic looks worn by SEVENTEEN’s charismatic member Mingyu

1 / 6

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu debuted as a part of the boy group under PLEDIS Entertainment, on May 26, 2015. A part of SEVENTEEN’s Hip Hop sub unit, alongside fellow members S.Coups, Wonwoo and Vernon, Mingyu is a talented rapper. The SEVENTEEN member also has his name on the credits as a writer on a multitude of songs in the thirteen piece act’s discography, beginning right from their debut year. Prior to his debut, Mingyu also appeared in a few music videos for his seniors in the industry, including NU’EST and Orange Caramel. The talented star is also known for his chic fashion sense, and his ability to elevate any look that he wears, and make it look high-fashion. Switching between boy-next-door and charismatic, mature vibes, Mingyu can truly pull off any look with ease! Through today’s gallery, we are taking a look at a few of the many times that SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu absolutely rocked the looks he wore.

Photo Credit : News1