PHOTOS: Let’s take a look at the amazing visuals of SEVENTEEN members through their strong selfie game

Published on May 22, 2022 12:35 PM IST   |  3.9K
   
    SEVENTEEN

    Let's take a glance at the various looks owned by SEVENTEEN members

    SEVENTEEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted on May 26, 2015 with the extended play (EP) ‘17 Carat’, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's 10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015 list. SEVENTEEN has released three studio albums and twelve EPs. SEVENTEEN is considered a ‘self-producing’ idol group, with the members actively involved in songwriting and choreographing, as well as many aspects of their music and performances. They perform as one group and are divided into three units—hip-hop, vocal, and performance—each with a different area of specialisation. They have been labelled ‘Performance Kings’, ‘Theater Kids of K-Pop’, and ‘K-Pop Performance Powerhouse’ by various domestic and international media outlets. In the beginning of 2022, SEVENTEEN announced their ‘Team SVT’ project ahead of their sixth fan meeting, SEVENTEEN in Caratland. They debuted a new group logo after the three-day fan meeting. On April 15, SEVENTEEN released an English digital single titled ‘Darl+ing’ ahead of their fourth studio album, ‘Face the Sun’, which will be released on May 27. They also released their first movie ‘SEVENTEEN Power of Love: The Movie’. In May 2022, Pledis Entertainment announced that SEVENTEEN will be holding its third world tour 'BE THE SUN', starting with the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul from June 25 to 26, 2022.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    SEVENTEEN

    S.Coups

    S.Coups looks gorgeous in the white t-shirt and electric blue hair.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    SEVENTEEN

    Jeonghan

    Jeonghan radiates as he poses in the sun-lit selfie, wearing a varsity jacket and adorning a sweet hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    SEVENTEEN

    Joshua

    Joshua looks gorgeous in the sport-inspired outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    SEVENTEEN

    Jun

    Jun looks absolutely charming in the black hoodie and amazing hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    SEVENTEEN

    Hoshi

    Hoshi looks good even in a casual outfit!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    SEVENTEEN

    Wonwoo

    Wonwoo is all hearts in the cute selfie!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    SEVENTEEN

    Woozi

    Wonwoo looks young and charming in the light jumper and blonde hair.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    SEVENTEEN

    DK

    DK displays aegyo in the cute selfie as he is dressed comfortably.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    SEVENTEEN

    Mingyu

    Mingyu looks handsome and cute at the same time as he is dressed in the '24 Hours' outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    SEVENTEEN

    The8

    The8 looks like a prince in the feathery locks and white shirt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    SEVENTEEN

    Seungkwan

    Seungkwan takes on a mature look in the shiny white shirt and great hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    SEVENTEEN

    Vernon

    Vernon shows off his visuals in the casual selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    SEVENTEEN

    Dino

    The maknae of SEVENTEEN takes on a classic look in the white t-shirt and brown hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram