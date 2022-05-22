PHOTOS: Let’s take a look at the amazing visuals of SEVENTEEN members through their strong selfie game

1 / 14

Let's take a glance at the various looks owned by SEVENTEEN members

SEVENTEEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted on May 26, 2015 with the extended play (EP) ‘17 Carat’, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's 10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015 list. SEVENTEEN has released three studio albums and twelve EPs. SEVENTEEN is considered a ‘self-producing’ idol group, with the members actively involved in songwriting and choreographing, as well as many aspects of their music and performances. They perform as one group and are divided into three units—hip-hop, vocal, and performance—each with a different area of specialisation. They have been labelled ‘Performance Kings’, ‘Theater Kids of K-Pop’, and ‘K-Pop Performance Powerhouse’ by various domestic and international media outlets. In the beginning of 2022, SEVENTEEN announced their ‘Team SVT’ project ahead of their sixth fan meeting, SEVENTEEN in Caratland. They debuted a new group logo after the three-day fan meeting. On April 15, SEVENTEEN released an English digital single titled ‘Darl+ing’ ahead of their fourth studio album, ‘Face the Sun’, which will be released on May 27. They also released their first movie ‘SEVENTEEN Power of Love: The Movie’. In May 2022, Pledis Entertainment announced that SEVENTEEN will be holding its third world tour 'BE THE SUN', starting with the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul from June 25 to 26, 2022.

Photo Credit : Instagram