  4. PHOTOS: A look back on SEVENTEEN’s rookie journey

Here’s looking at SEVENTEEN, in all their humble rookie glory.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: July 26, 2021 07:25 pm
    SVT on their way to a music show

    Beginners to music shows

    SEVENTEEN, the 13 member boy group that debuted in May 2015. A lot has been said and done about the group, and after 6 years of being together, they have grown immensely. As artists, as humans, in their singing, dancing, and definitely fashion sense. The fashionistas we see now have all come from 13 suspenders-clad men and sparkly suits. All to become the handsome hunks dripping in luxury wear today. While we have seen them in dashing suits and crisp formals with neatly styled hair, not one out of place, the SEVENTEEN boys have not always been like this. Their earlier days showed a different side and we are here to appreciate it. Fumbling, giggling, and smiling their way through a competitive Kpop scene, the 13 young boys have come a long way from being just another group and made a name as self-producing idols. Their start can never be forgotten and we would like to take a walk down memory lane.

    Photo Credit : News1

    SEVENTEEN on their way to a schedule

    Say the name, SEVENTEEN

    The iconic sign that has now become a tradition.

    Photo Credit : News1

    SEVENTEEN at an event

    SEVENTEEN and CARATS

    The boys with their fans are a match made in heaven.

    Photo Credit : News1

    SEVENTEEN performing

    Like we said, suspender-clad boys

    SEVENTEEN performing one of their first songs, with excitement, enthusiasm, and grit!

    Photo Credit : News1

    SEVENTEEN midway through a performance

    Synchronisation Kings

    SEVENTEEN can be looked at any moment during their performances, they'll all be in sync every time.

    Photo Credit : News1

    SEVENTEEN at an event

    Same outift? No worries, they look good anyway

    The boys know how to pull off the same look with their own style.

    Photo Credit : News1

    SEVENTEEN on their way to a schedule

    On their way to an early morning activity

    Be it the odd hours of a day or of a night, our rookie boys are ready to go!

    Photo Credit : News1

    SEVENTEEN at an event

    Is this a track meet?

    The boys were looking all dapper and smart at this event.

    Photo Credit : News1

