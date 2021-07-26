PHOTOS: A look back on SEVENTEEN’s rookie journey

1 / 8

Beginners to music shows

SEVENTEEN, the 13 member boy group that debuted in May 2015. A lot has been said and done about the group, and after 6 years of being together, they have grown immensely. As artists, as humans, in their singing, dancing, and definitely fashion sense. The fashionistas we see now have all come from 13 suspenders-clad men and sparkly suits. All to become the handsome hunks dripping in luxury wear today. While we have seen them in dashing suits and crisp formals with neatly styled hair, not one out of place, the SEVENTEEN boys have not always been like this. Their earlier days showed a different side and we are here to appreciate it. Fumbling, giggling, and smiling their way through a competitive Kpop scene, the 13 young boys have come a long way from being just another group and made a name as self-producing idols. Their start can never be forgotten and we would like to take a walk down memory lane.

Photo Credit : News1