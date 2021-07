1 / 10

A rundown of SEVENTEEN's iconic looks through the years

Seventeen is known for their incredible songs, ethereal performances and synchronisation. Despite their differences, they tend to compliment each other well and work very well together. There are a few members who are known to be resident fashionistas suchs as Jeonghan, The8 and Hoshi. They tend to wear eccentric outfits that bode well with the trend and the ‘feel’ that they go for. Each comeback has a new concept that their outfits blend amazingly with and while the credit does go to their stylists, it is known that Seventeen plays a part in choosing colours, cuts and styles that work with the comeback concept. Whether the comeback calls for mature, cute or dark concepts, their clothes definitely match well. In the first few years of their career, they had the schoolboy concept with ‘Adore U’, ‘Mansae’, ‘Pretty U’ and ‘Very Nice’ so naturally, the colours were bright and soft pastels, with cut off cuffed jeans or dungarees. The bright colours accentuated their innocence, further solidifying their concept. Since ‘Getting Closer’, they ventured into darker concepts and mature outfits like vinyl pants, black shirts and leather contraptions. While ‘Home’ and ‘Don’t Wanna Cry’ still had brighter colours, the outfits were made in such a way that it indicated their maturity and soft personalities. ‘Fear’ and ‘Hit’ were extremely sensuous, dark and sexy. It indicated their growth from their debut to that moment and as a group that newly tried the concept, it suited them very well. ‘Home Run’ was a more retro concept with the late 70’s and 80’s colour block outfits, hairstyle and accessories. Their latest comeback ‘Ready to Love’ brought back the soft pastels and mature look. It suited the concept and their body types really well.

Photo Credit : News1