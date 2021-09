1 / 7

Jun and THE8

It’s no news that SEVENTEEN is a close-knit group made up of almost brother-like members who stick together through thick and thin. No matter how close or far they are, the love, as well as the banter between them, stays the same. While most of the members in SEVENTEEN are from South Korea, the multicultural boy group has American as well as Chinese members. Jun and THE8 are part of SEVENTEEN’s performance unit and were born in China. Loving called ‘JunHao’ coined from their original names Junhui and Minghao, the two have continued to support each other while living in a foreign country. Both are dance prodigies as Jun is known to have learned martial arts, winning multiple medals for the same while THE8 did b-boying for about 6 years. Recently, the group’s label PLEDIS Entertainment announced that the two artists will be returning to China for the last quarter of 2021 to carry activities there and the group will be promoting without them. Today, we are taking a look at some of their duo and solo appearances as a part of SEVENTEEN.

Photo Credit : News1