SEVENTEEN

May 27 saw SEVENTEEN’s S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, MINGYU, THE 8, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO attend the global press conference for their fourth studio album, ‘Face the Sun’. The boys, dressed in well-fitted suits, looked ready to charm the press with their undeniable visuals. Talking about the concept of their album, SEVENTEEN expressed an ambitious start with the titular message of ‘facing the sun’ with this comeback. The title track for the album, ‘HOT’ premiered at the press event where their infectious energy oozed through the screen in another ferocious return from the thirteen member group. With plans to rank higher on the music charts worldwide, especially on Billboard, they looked ahead to a new era full of surprises for their fans, CARATs. Check out the official photos of the members of SEVENTEEN at the press conference.

Photo Credit : PLEDIS Entertainment