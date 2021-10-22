PHOTOS: SEVENTEEN members channel their inner heartthrobs at the 'Attacca' press con

SEVENTEEN mad a smashing comeback with their ninth EP 'Attacca', today on October 22 and CARATs, couldn't be happier. The talented 13 member group debuted on May 26, 2015, and have released 3 studio albums, 1 compilation album and 21 singles since their debut! SEVENTEEN members attended the global press conference for their ninth EP 'Attacca', sans Jun and THE8, who are stationed in China at the moment. The members shared their thoughts on the album, the process of creating music together and what 'Attacca' means to them. They looked sleek in polished black outfits, channelling their inner heartthrobs, ready to win CARATs hearts yet again! Take a look at the members' best looks from the global press conference of 'Attacca' in a specially curated photo gallery.
Photo Credit : News1
SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan rocks golden hair at the press conference for 'Attacca'
Joshua looks charming and handsome at the press conference for 'Attacca'.
SEVENTEEN's Hoshi makes a surprise look as he poses at the press con for 'Attacca'.
SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo shows off his sweet smile at the press conference for 'Attacca'.
SEVENTEEN's Woozi strikes a pose at the press conference for 'Attacca'.
SEVENTEEN's DK amuses his bandmates as he strikes a pose at the press conference for 'Attacca'.
SEVENTEEN's Mingyu looks handsome as poses at the press conference for 'Attacca'
SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan shows off his beautiful visuals at the press conference for 'Attacca'.
SEVENTEEN's Vernon looks like a visual king at the press conference for 'Attacca'.
SEVENTEEN's Dino looks dashing as he poses at the press conference for 'Attacca'
The first teaser poster for the ninth EP 'Attacca'.
Photo Credit : BE FIT Lab