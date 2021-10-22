PHOTOS: SEVENTEEN members channel their inner heartthrobs at the 'Attacca' press con

Published on Oct 22, 2021
   
    SEVENTEEN's S.Coups poses at the press conference for 'Attacca' (Pic credit - News1)

    Scintillating S.Coups!

    SEVENTEEN mad a smashing comeback with their ninth EP 'Attacca', today on October 22 and CARATs, couldn't be happier. The talented 13 member group debuted on May 26, 2015, and have released 3 studio albums, 1 compilation album and 21 singles since their debut! SEVENTEEN members attended the global press conference for their ninth EP 'Attacca', sans Jun and THE8, who are stationed in China at the moment. The members shared their thoughts on the album, the process of creating music together and what 'Attacca' means to them. They looked sleek in polished black outfits, channelling their inner heartthrobs, ready to win CARATs hearts yet again! Take a look at the members' best looks from the global press conference of 'Attacca' in a specially curated photo gallery.

    Photo Credit : News1

    SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan poses at the press conference of 'Attacca' (Pic credit - News1)

    Golden Locks!

    SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan rocks golden hair at the press conference for 'Attacca'

    Photo Credit : News1

    Joshua looks charming at the press conference for 'Attacca' (Pic credit - News1)

    Charming Joshua!

    Joshua looks charming and handsome at the press conference for 'Attacca'.

    Photo Credit : News1

    SEVENTEEN's Hoshi poses at the press con for 'Attacca' (Pic credit - News1)

    Surprise its Hoshi!

    SEVENTEEN's Hoshi makes a surprise look as he poses at the press con for 'Attacca'.

    Photo Credit : News1

    SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo poses at the press con for 'Attacca' (Pic credit - news1)

    Flowey Smile!

    SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo shows off his sweet smile at the press conference for 'Attacca'.

    Photo Credit : News1

    SEVENTEEN's Woozi poses at press conference for 'Attacca' (Pic credit - news1)

    Multifaceted Woozi!

    SEVENTEEN's Woozi strikes a pose at the press conference for 'Attacca'.

    Photo Credit : News1

    SEVENTEEN's DK strikes a pose at the press conference for 'Attacca' (Pic credit - News1)

    Performance King!

    SEVENTEEN's DK amuses his bandmates as he strikes a pose at the press conference for 'Attacca'.

    Photo Credit : News1

    SEVENTEEN's Mingyu poses at the press con for 'Attacca' (Pic credit - News1)

    Magnetic Mingyu!

    SEVENTEEN's Mingyu looks handsome as poses at the press conference for 'Attacca'

    Photo Credit : News1

    SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan poses at the press con for 'Attacca' (Pic credit - News1)

    Perfect Profile!

    SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan shows off his beautiful visuals at the press conference for 'Attacca'.

    Photo Credit : News1

    SEVENTEEN's Vernon poses at the press con for 'Attacca' (Pic credit - News1)

    Visual Vernon!

    SEVENTEEN's Vernon looks like a visual king at the press conference for 'Attacca'.

    Photo Credit : News1

    SEVENTEEN's Dino poses at the press con for 'Attacca' (Pic credit - News1)

    Dashing Dino!

    SEVENTEEN's Dino looks dashing as he poses at the press conference for 'Attacca'

    Photo Credit : News1

    SEVENTEEN members pose for the teaser poster for 'Attacca' (Pic credit - BE Fit Lab)

    The first teaser poster for 'Attacca'

    The first teaser poster for the ninth EP 'Attacca'.

    Photo Credit : BE FIT Lab