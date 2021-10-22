PHOTOS: SEVENTEEN members channel their inner heartthrobs at the 'Attacca' press con

1 / 12

Scintillating S.Coups!

SEVENTEEN mad a smashing comeback with their ninth EP 'Attacca', today on October 22 and CARATs, couldn't be happier. The talented 13 member group debuted on May 26, 2015, and have released 3 studio albums, 1 compilation album and 21 singles since their debut! SEVENTEEN members attended the global press conference for their ninth EP 'Attacca', sans Jun and THE8, who are stationed in China at the moment. The members shared their thoughts on the album, the process of creating music together and what 'Attacca' means to them. They looked sleek in polished black outfits, channelling their inner heartthrobs, ready to win CARATs hearts yet again! Take a look at the members' best looks from the global press conference of 'Attacca' in a specially curated photo gallery.

Photo Credit : News1