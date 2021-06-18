EXCLUSIVE: SEVENTEEN make their comeback with Your Choice; See PHOTOS from their press conference here

Advertisement
SEVENTEEN held a global media showcase / press conference today.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: June 18, 2021 05:48 pm
    Known in the Korean music industry as one of the only K-Pop groups with idols who self-produce their music, choreograph their own performances, and write their own songs, SEVENTEEN, has officially made their comeback with "Your Choice" and its title track "Ready to love". Born out of the group's love, affection, and gratitude for their fans, CARAT, "Ready to love" is a beautifully curated aesthetic of melodies that are sure to stay with you for a good while. The music video is gorgeous and picturesque, which adds to the dreamy quality of the song. If you're not a CARAT yet, get "Ready to love" them now! SEVENTEEN debuted on May 26, 2015 with 13 members, S.coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon (the hip-hop unit); Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, Seungkwan (the vocal unit); Hoshi, Jun, The8, Dino (the performance unit) under Pledis Entertainment. All the members are powerhouses of talent in their own right and each of their contributions to the group's success is equally worthy of high praise. Recently, it was also confirmed that SEVENTEEN will be appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform "Ready to love" which is also an incredible feat for the group! SEVENTEEN held a press conference for their comeback. See exclusive photos from the event here!

    Photo Credit : Pledis

    DK is the main vocalist of the group.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Hishi is the Performance Team Leader, Main Dancer, Lead Vocalist and Sub Rapper of the group.

    Photo Credit : Hoshi

    Jeonghan is the lead vocalist and visual of the group.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Joshua is the lead vocalist and visual of the group.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Jun is the lead dancer and sub-vocalist of the group.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Mingyu is the Lead Rapper, Sub Vocalist, Visual and the Face of the Group.

    Photo Credit : News1

    S.Coups is the Leader, Hip Hop Team Leader, Main Rapper and Sub Vocalist of the group.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Seungkwan is the Main Vocalist and the Face of the Group.

    Photo Credit : News1

    The8 is the Lead Dancer, Sub Vocalist and Sub Rapper of the group.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Wonwoo is the Lead Rapper and Sub Vocalist of the group.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Woozi is the Vocal Team Leader, Lead Vocalist, and Producer of the group.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Vernon is the Main Rapper, Sub Vocalist, Visual and Face of the Group.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Dino is the Main Dancer, Sub Vocalist, Sub Rapper and Maknae of the group.

    Photo Credit : News1