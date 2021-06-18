EXCLUSIVE: SEVENTEEN make their comeback with Your Choice; See PHOTOS from their press conference here

1 / 14

Your Choice

Known in the Korean music industry as one of the only K-Pop groups with idols who self-produce their music, choreograph their own performances, and write their own songs, SEVENTEEN, has officially made their comeback with "Your Choice" and its title track "Ready to love". Born out of the group's love, affection, and gratitude for their fans, CARAT, "Ready to love" is a beautifully curated aesthetic of melodies that are sure to stay with you for a good while. The music video is gorgeous and picturesque, which adds to the dreamy quality of the song. If you're not a CARAT yet, get "Ready to love" them now! SEVENTEEN debuted on May 26, 2015 with 13 members, S.coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon (the hip-hop unit); Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, Seungkwan (the vocal unit); Hoshi, Jun, The8, Dino (the performance unit) under Pledis Entertainment. All the members are powerhouses of talent in their own right and each of their contributions to the group's success is equally worthy of high praise. Recently, it was also confirmed that SEVENTEEN will be appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform "Ready to love" which is also an incredible feat for the group! SEVENTEEN held a press conference for their comeback. See exclusive photos from the event here!

Photo Credit : Pledis