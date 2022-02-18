PHOTOS: SEVENTEEN’s DK is pro at taking selfies; Here’s how

1 / 7

DK!

It’s February 18, which means it’s twin celebration in CARAT-land. Members DK and Vernon of the boy group SEVENTEEN co-incidentally have the same birthdays though they were born a year apart and if that doesn’t scream destiny to you, we don’t know what will. Choosing to change his original name from Lee Seok Min to Dokyeom and now using DK as his stage name, it's the 25th birthday of this very talented man. One quarter of SEVENTEEN’s vocal unit, DK has led a spectacular standing as one of the most powerful singers in the industry. He is also the leader of the special sub-unit of the group, BSS, comprising fellow SEVENTEEN members Seungkwan and Hoshi. DK debuted as an actor in the musical ‘Xcalibur’ in 2019 and reprised his role of King Arthur in 2021. He also partakes in songwriting and composing, further displaying his artistic skills. At the same time, he is a very bubbly and fun person who takes creative selfies. Here are some of our favourites.

Photo Credit : DK's Instagram