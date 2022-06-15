PHOTOS: 6 times SEVENTEEN’s happy pill & birthday king Hoshi displayed his gorgeous visuals

1 / 6

Let's take a glance at the various outfits worn by SEVENTEEN's handsome tiger, Hoshi

Hoshi is a South Korean performer and choreographer under Pledis Entertainment. He is a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN and the leader of 'Performance Team'. He is also part of the special sub-units, 'BSS' and 'Leaders'. Hoshi released his first solo mixtape, Spider, worldwide on April 2, 2021. SEVENTEEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted on May 26, 2015 with the extended play (EP) ‘17 Carat’, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ list. SEVENTEEN has released four studio albums, twelve EPs and two reissues. SEVENTEEN is considered a ‘self-producing’ idol group, with the members actively involved in songwriting and choreographing, as well as many aspects of their music and performances. They perform as one group and are divided into three units—hip-hop, vocal, and performance—each with a different area of specialization. They have been labeled ‘Performance Kings’, ‘Theater Kids of K-Pop’, and ‘K-Pop Performance Powerhouse’ by various domestic and international media outlets. On April 15, SEVENTEEN released an English digital single titled ‘Darl+ing’ ahead of their fourth studio album, Face the Sun, which was released on May 27. They also released their first movie, ‘SEVENTEEN Power of Love: The Movie’, in worldwide theaters on April 20 and 23.

Photo Credit : News1