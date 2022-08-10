PHOTOS: 6 times SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi gave us fashion inspo with his mirror selfies

1 / 6

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi

Born Kwon Soon Young, the SEVENTEEN member is professionally known by his stage name, Hoshi. He made his debut in 2015, as a part of the boy group SEVENTEEN, under PLEDIS Entertainment. The group comprises 13 members, divided into three units, who perform as one team. Out of these three units, Hoshi is the leader of the Performance Team. Following their debut, Hoshi also got together with two of his fellow members, Seungkwan and DK, to form a special unit ‘BSS’, and released music together as a part of this unit in 2018. In 2021, Hoshi went on to release his first solo mixtape, ‘Spider’. In particular, the lead track received much praise for its intricate choreography. Today, we’re taking a look at something else that Hoshi is known for - his chic yet comfy fashion sense! From plaid shirts to black sweatshirts and even a sprinkle of fashionable denim, Hoshi keeps us coming back to his social media for fashion inspo.

Photo Credit : Hoshi's Instagram