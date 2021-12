1 / 6

Pretty in Pink!

Happy Birthday to SEVENTEEN's 'Winter Prince' aka Joshua. Joshua, known by his real name Hong Jisoo was born in Los Angeles, California, the United States to Korean parents. After having spent his childhood years in the USA, he moved to South Korea to pursue a career in music and trained with Pledis Entertainment for two years and two months to perfect his skills as a K-pop idol. He debuted with the 13 member boy group SEVENTEEN as a singer and visual of the group. He is a talented vocalist, a multi-lingual man and one of the nicest K-pop idols in the industry! On his special day today, we take a look at 6 of his best looks from all his appearances in a specially curated photo gallery. Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit : News1