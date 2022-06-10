Happy Jun Day: 6 times the SEVENTEEN member looked stunning in suits

1 / 6

SEVENTEEN’s Jun

Wen Junhui, known professionally by his stage name Jun, is a singer, dancer and actor based in South Korea. Prior to his debut as a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN, Jun starred in multiple films as a child actor, including his debut film ‘The Pye Dog’ (2006), which won him the Hong Kong Film Directors' Guild's Best New Actor Silver Award, and ‘The Legend Is Born: Ip Man’ (2010). In 2012, Jun moved to South Korea to train under his current agency. He officially made his debut as a member of SEVENTEEN in May 2015, with the group’s first EP ‘17 Carat’. In 2021, Jun began filming for ‘Exclusive Fairytale’, a Chinese web drama, which sees him in the role of the male lead. As Jun celebrates his birthday today, we’ve put together some of our favourite photos of the talented SEVENTEEN member and artist looking stunning in suits.

Photo Credit : News1