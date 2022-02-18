Happy Vernon Day: 6 times SEVENTEEN’s Vernon made our jaws drop with his visuals

1 / 6

SEVENTEEN's Vernon

American-Korean rapper and songwriter Vernon turns 24 today! Vernon debuted in 2015 as a part of the South Korean boy group SEVENTEEN, with their EP ‘17 Carat’, which went on to become the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US. SEVENTEEN is divided into three units, ‘Hip-Hop Team’, ‘Vocal Team’ and ‘Performance Team’, performing together as one group. Vernon is a part of the ‘Hip-Hop Team’, and also shares his birthday with fellow SEVENTEEN member DK! Though the two were born a year apart, we choose to call this destiny. Vernon is an immensely talented artist, being one of the youngest idols with the most copyrighted songs under his name, and the second member in SEVENTEEN with the most credits (behind only Woozi). To celebrate the birthday of this talented idol, we’re taking a look at some of our favourite photos of SEVENTEEN’s Vernon.

Photo Credit : News1