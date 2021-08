1 / 6

Sensational Feeling

Lee Jaeyoon, also known by his stage name Jaeyoon, is the main vocalist of the K-pop boy group SF9 that debuted on 5 October 2016 under the management of FNC Entertainment. SF9 standing for Sensational Feeling 9 is a South Korean group consisting of nine members Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Zuho, Rowoon, Yoo Taeyang, Hwiyoung, Chani. They debuted with their first single ‘Feeling Sensation’ in 2016 and have continued to release music of various genres. Jaeyoon has played an active part in contributing to the success of the group over the years as a singer and dancer. At 6 feet, he is one of the tallest members of the group and loves to mimic others. Funny and kind, Jaeyoon is a treat to one’s eye with his attractive face, adorned by big sparkly eyes and deep-set dimples. With a killer physique that brings out his best side, Jaeyoon is a fan favourite. He often works out his already toned muscles as a hobby, giving them all the more reason to swoon over him. Today, on his 27th birthday, we are taking a look at the handsome hunk in his various iconic looks.

Photo Credit : News1