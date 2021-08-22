PHOTOS: 9 captivating looks of SF9 which will prove that each member is a visual

SF9 (shortened from Sensational Feeling 9) is a South Korean boy group formed by FNC Entertainment and the company's first dance boy group. Consisting of nine members, the group debuted on October 5, 2016 with the release of their first single album, Feeling Sensation. SF9's first Korean studio album, First Collection, was released on January 7 with the lead single "Good Guy". They broke multiple sales, charts and music video records during this comeback, making this comeback their most successful yet. This included selling over 100,000 copies of their album, all songs charting on the Melon Real Time Chart, and their music video reaching over 40 million views. The 9 members- Youngbin (Leader, Lead Rapper), Inseong (Main Vocalist), Jaeyoon (Sub Vocalist), Dawon (Sub Vocalist), Zuho (Main Rapper), Rowoon (Lead Vocalist, Visual, Center), Taeyang (Sub Vocalist, Main Dancer), Hwiyoung (Sub Rapper) and Chani (Maknae, Main Dancer, Sub Rapper). Besides being extremely attractive and amazing musical artists, some of the members are great actors as well. Members like Rowoon (known for ‘Extraordinary You, She Would Never Know), Chani (Sky Castle, Imitation, True Beauty), Dawon (Doom At Your Service) and Hwiyoung (Imitation, Replay and Click Your Heart). Zuho will soon make his acting debut through a web drama called ‘Meal Kid’ and we cannot wait to see him onscreen!
Photo Credit : Instagram/ @sf9official
Youngbin looks handsome with his slightly wet hair, embellished black jacket and a smouldering look.
Inseong looks beguiling in the dark and sensuous setting.
Jaeyoon takes on a luxurious look with the velvet suit and the dark blue hair.
Dawon lets go of his usual goofy self and takes on a serious look with the simple black suit.
Rowoon is the embodiment of duality with his light pink suit look and the sharp, dark look.
Zuho is one with the pretty flowers in his choppy hair and beige suit.
Taeyang takes on a sexy look with the embellished, boxy black suit and his abs peeking out.
Hwiyoung looks rich and luxurious in his dark, blinging suit.
Chani has a graceful look in the all white and frilly vintage suit.