PHOTOS: 9 captivating looks of SF9 which will prove that each member is a visual

Let’s take a look at the attractive features of the visual group SF9

SF9 (shortened from Sensational Feeling 9) is a South Korean boy group formed by FNC Entertainment and the company's first dance boy group. Consisting of nine members, the group debuted on October 5, 2016 with the release of their first single album, Feeling Sensation. SF9's first Korean studio album, First Collection, was released on January 7 with the lead single "Good Guy". They broke multiple sales, charts and music video records during this comeback, making this comeback their most successful yet. This included selling over 100,000 copies of their album, all songs charting on the Melon Real Time Chart, and their music video reaching over 40 million views. The 9 members- Youngbin (Leader, Lead Rapper), Inseong (Main Vocalist), Jaeyoon (Sub Vocalist), Dawon (Sub Vocalist), Zuho (Main Rapper), Rowoon (Lead Vocalist, Visual, Center), Taeyang (Sub Vocalist, Main Dancer), Hwiyoung (Sub Rapper) and Chani (Maknae, Main Dancer, Sub Rapper). Besides being extremely attractive and amazing musical artists, some of the members are great actors as well. Members like Rowoon (known for ‘Extraordinary You, She Would Never Know), Chani (Sky Castle, Imitation, True Beauty), Dawon (Doom At Your Service) and Hwiyoung (Imitation, Replay and Click Your Heart). Zuho will soon make his acting debut through a web drama called ‘Meal Kid’ and we cannot wait to see him onscreen!

Photo Credit : Instagram/ @sf9official