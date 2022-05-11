PHOTOS: 6 times SF9’s Hwiyoung proved that his visual charm knows no bounds

    Kim Youngkyun, widely known by his stage name Hwiyoung, is a South Korean singer, rapper, dancer and actor born on May 11, 1999. Debuting as a member of FNC’s Entertainment’s boy group, Hwiyoung began his music career with first single album ‘Feeling Sensation’ on October 5, 2016. Starting with a mini role in web drama ‘Click Your Heart’ alongside his bandmates, Hwiyoung has acted in dramas like ‘The Mermaid Prince: The Beginning’, ‘Replay’, ‘Imitation’ and ‘Miracle’. Along with having a deep voice, Hwiyoung is known for his striking visuals that are often enhanced by long locks. Today, on his 23rd international birthday, we are taking a look at some of our favourite appearances from the artist.

    Made for the stage!

    Hwiyoung knows his best traits!

    Hwiyoung's hair has been the centre of attention on multiple occasions.

    Hwiyoung once again proving that no matter the style, he can pull it off!

    And even if his attention grabbing hair is hidden, he can have everyone's attention.

