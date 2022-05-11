PHOTOS: 6 times SF9’s Hwiyoung proved that his visual charm knows no bounds

1 / 6

Hwiyoung

Kim Youngkyun, widely known by his stage name Hwiyoung, is a South Korean singer, rapper, dancer and actor born on May 11, 1999. Debuting as a member of FNC’s Entertainment’s boy group, Hwiyoung began his music career with first single album ‘Feeling Sensation’ on October 5, 2016. Starting with a mini role in web drama ‘Click Your Heart’ alongside his bandmates, Hwiyoung has acted in dramas like ‘The Mermaid Prince: The Beginning’, ‘Replay’, ‘Imitation’ and ‘Miracle’. Along with having a deep voice, Hwiyoung is known for his striking visuals that are often enhanced by long locks. Today, on his 23rd international birthday, we are taking a look at some of our favourite appearances from the artist.

Photo Credit : News1