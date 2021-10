1 / 8

The King's Affection

A female in the guise of a male. ‘The King’s Affection’ presents a story that holds the secrets of many people. Accompanied by director Song Hyun Wook, the cast of the upcoming drama arrived at the press conference on October 8 at 2 PM KST (10:30 AM IST). The cornerstone of the drama, actress Park Eun Bin who plays the role of Lee Hwi, along with SF9’s Rowoon who will shoulder the show presented sweet chemistry, exciting fans for the drama. Further, actors Nam Yoon Su, VICTON’s Byungchan, Bae Yoon Kyung and DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon came forth with their own dazzle as the cast spoke about their experience working on the drama. The director himself shared the reasons why he chose these actors for each role. Here are some images from the event that will have you looking forward to the release of ‘The King’s Affection’ on October 11.

Photo Credit : Netflix