PHOTOS: 6 times SF9's Rowoon made heads turn with his charismatic looks

    Double Wave!

    Tall, dark and handsome - admit it when you first heard these three words, you could only think of one K-pop idol and that is SF9's Rowoon! Rowoon, also known by his real name is a South Korean singer, actor and model. He is also the lead vocalist of the boy group SF9. Born on August 7, 1996, in Seoul, South Korea, Rowoon was always known for his handsome visuals and charisma. He joined his current agency FNC Entertainment as a trainee and debuted with SF9 in October 2016 with the single 'Fanfare'. Besides singing and hosting, Rowoon has also established himself as an actor with dramas like 'Extraordinary You', 'She Would Never Know', 'The King's Affection' and will be starring in the drama 'Tomorrow'. We take a look at 6 charismatic avatars of Rowoon that FANTASYs (SF9's fandom) must keep bookmarked in their photo gallery

    Princely!

    SF9's Rowoon shows off his boyish charms as he waves to fans at the airport.

    Blazing in a blazer!

    SF9's Rowoon looks princely in a leather jacket as he poses at an event.

    Mask it up!

    SF9's Rowoon looks handsome in a tux as he poses at an event and mask it up!

    Dapper in a Tux!

    SF9's Rowoon looks dapper in a black outfit as he poses at an event.

    Blue-eyed boy!

    SF9's Rowoon looks chic in a blue outfit as he poses at the event.

