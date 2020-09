1 / 6

Shabana Azmi's family moments

Shabana Azmi celebrates her 70th birthday today. The National Award winning and internationally acclaimed actress is all set to celebrate her birthday amidst lockdown this year. The film, television and theatre artiste, who made her debut in 1974 with Shyam Benegal's 'Ankur', has won many lndian and international laurels for her contribution to Indian Cinema. Shabana has appeared in over 120 Hindi and Bengali films in both mainstream and independent cinema, and since 1988, she has acted in several foreign projects as well. She also won her National Award for Best Actress with her debut film. Shabana’s work in the film has been best described by filmmaker Satyajit Ray; he said, "In Ankur, she may not have fitted immediately into her rustic surroundings, but her poise and personality are never in doubt. In two high pitched scenes, she pulls out the stops to firmly establish herself as one of our finest dramatic actresses." The actress has been married for more than 35 years to lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar. "There are times when we've said high and bye at the airport! Jokes apart, we have the same family background and so much in common that ours should have been an arranged marriage," shared the veteran actress in an interview with DNA. Today, as she turns 70 take a look at these unmissable family moments of Shabana Azmi.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani