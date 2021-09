1 / 6

Love story of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are one of the veteran couples in the Bollywood industry. The two fell for each other in the late 70s. At the time of their affair, the two made the headlines as the writer was already married to Honey Irani. But, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar knew that they had found the love of their life in each other and fought through all the controversies and came out stronger. Today, as Shabana Azmi turns a year older, here is the love story of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar that will leave fans awestruck, making them believe in true love. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Shabana Azmi Instagram