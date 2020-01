1 / 7

Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul's romantic vacation photos are hard to miss

Shabir Ahluwalia is one of the most celebrated artists in the television industry presently and has made great progress in various spheres. He rose to fame with his hit show Kumkum Bhagya and has already created a niche for himself among other star celebs. His debut show Hip Hip Hurray gained him a lot of popularity. His on-screen chemistry with Kriti Jha in Kumkum Bhagya has always been the talk of the town. Shabir Ahluwalia is indeed one of the finest daily soap actors and now has a huge fan following due to his great acting skills and heart touching dialogue delivery. On the personal side, Shabir is married to Kanchi Kaul and loves sharing pictures with her on his social media. The lovebirds are quite often seen vacationing with their family, and sometimes by themselves. Today, we bring you some of the best vacation memories captured of these lovebirds.

Photo Credit : Instagram