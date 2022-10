Hide and seek

On Sunday afternoon, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana and Aryan Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were seen accompanying their kids, AbRam and Taimur respectively, for their Taekwondo annual competition. The paparazzi often capture AbRam and Taimur in their uniforms outside their class. The parents arrived to cheer for their little one on the big day. SRK was seen donning a maroon t-shirt with black jeans and a cap. But the superstar chose to avoid the paparazzi and hid his face under an umbrella.