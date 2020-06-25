28 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan: A look at times the superstar's iconic pose won hearts

1 / 7

Celebrating 28 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan

28 Years ago, On 25 June 1992, a young Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in Bollywood and his brilliant performances proved he was here to stay. Cut to today, he is one of the most celebrated and loved actors across the world. Did you know the actor started his journey from TV shows? He has been a part of several TV shows before he made his debut in Deewana opposite Divya Bharti? He was a part of shows like Circus, Fauji, Doosra Keval and Dil Dariya to name a few. Ever since he made his debut, he was unstoppable and went on to rule the hearts of millions with his charm. The actor is no less than emotion for many. One of the most popular and loved stars in the industry, his stardom and charm is truly unmatchable. The star has completed more than 30 years in this industry and is still capable of giving the Gen Y a run for their money! He has delivered several exemplary performances in the past years including Chak De India, Baazigar, Deewana, Anjaam, Raees, Fan, Devdas, Swades and others. He is the ultimate romantic hero and his roles in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will always be evergreen and cherished. The actor also has a chartbuster of tracks which make hearts swoon and how! The most loved, respected and sought-after actor in B-Town, he was last seen in Zero starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. One of the aspects that can never be taken away from Shah Rukh Khan is his immense, loyal, massive fan following! People have loved him for so many years and continue doing so. However, he can’t quite fathom why there’s such interest in him. He said in an interview, “The fact that I suddenly became such a big star, which I’d never, never imagined, I can still not comprehend the magnitude of that stardom. I still cannot understand why me and not somebody else.” He endlessly poses for selfies and takes out time to talk with them. Talking about it he once said, “I still am shocked at the fact that people love me so much after so many years,” he says. “For me, it is just very important to meet everybody. I just love the people who love me so much and I want to meet them because my work, line of work, does not give me that many opportunities. I’m on the studio floor 12 hours a day.” Well, he will always enjoy that crazy fan following no matter what. Today, as he completes 28 years of being in the cinema, here are times he gave his iconic pose and won the hearts of fans all over again!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani