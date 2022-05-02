5 Hindi movie fictional male characters we want in real life

1 / 6

Fictional men we love

Movies are part and parcel of our lives. But, sometimes it is a fictional character who touches our heart and we root for them. These characters form an unbreakable bond with the audience, sometimes more than the films. We live in a male-dominated society where the 'Man of the House' is considered to be the 'giver'. But, with the wave of feminism, women are growing and today knows their right and/or like to be aware of them. As we above-mentioned that the movies are part of our lives and sometimes, they do give us lessons. Some fictional male characters have challenged the societal stereotypes on-screen and are representatives of the change we wish to see. These fictional men loved and supported their ladylove too unconditionally and revived our trust in love (Yes, you guessed it right- a Gen Z is speaking). From Aman Mathur (played by Shah Rukh Khan) in Kal Ho Naa Ho to Kabir Bansal (essayed by Arjun Kapoor) in Ki & Ka; there are several male characters who are woke, broke stereotypes and we root for them (will always do). So, today let us look at five fictional men from Hindi movies, we want in real life ASAP.

Photo Credit : YouTube