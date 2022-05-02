5 Hindi movie fictional male characters we want in real life

Movies are part and parcel of our lives. But, sometimes it is a fictional character who touches our heart and we root for them. These characters form an unbreakable bond with the audience, sometimes more than the films. We live in a male-dominated society where the 'Man of the House' is considered to be the 'giver'. But, with the wave of feminism, women are growing and today knows their right and/or like to be aware of them. As we above-mentioned that the movies are part of our lives and sometimes, they do give us lessons. Some fictional male characters have challenged the societal stereotypes on-screen and are representatives of the change we wish to see. These fictional men loved and supported their ladylove too unconditionally and revived our trust in love (Yes, you guessed it right- a Gen Z is speaking). From Aman Mathur (played by Shah Rukh Khan) in Kal Ho Naa Ho to Kabir Bansal (essayed by Arjun Kapoor) in Ki & Ka; there are several male characters who are woke, broke stereotypes and we root for them (will always do). So, today let us look at five fictional men from Hindi movies, we want in real life ASAP.
Aditya's (played by Shahid Kapoor) selfless love towards Geet (essayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan) is everything that we need in REAL life. He overcomes his insecurities and takes care of Geet without demanding anything (running for tissues, right away).
Aman (essayed by Shah Rukh Khan) believed in the present. Despite being a cancer patient, he used to spread smiles wherever he goes. He taught Naina (played by Preity Zinta) to love herself, loved her unconditionally, and made sure she lives a happy life. (THIS IS TRUE LOVE, you girls)
There are many reasons to love Sunny (aka Farhan Akhtar) but our favourite is when he called out Ayesha's (played by Priyanka Chopra) husband Manav ( essayed by Rahul Bose) for being pseudo-feminist. At that moment, we all realized that there are SOME men who are actually concerned about feminism like women across the globe are (BRB, finding a Sunny for myself).
Kabir (played by Arjun Kapoor) broke all the stereotypical gender roles and became a stay-at-home husband with his consent. He never got insecure about his wife Kia's (essayed by Kareena Kapoor) success and always encouraged her. Kabir taught us that irrespective of gender, homemakers deserve respect (Take notes, boys).
Jai (played by Imran Khan) is the best friend, we need to talk to, the shoulder to cry upon, and, the man who loves and support his woman wholeheartedly. And, above all, he taught us that you don't always have to channelise your machismo to be a good human being. He literally saved all of us from the concept of 'toxic mascunality'.
