5 Hindi movies that make Gen Z believe in arranged marriages

Marriages are made in heaven and it does not matter if it is love or arranged - they hold a special place. However, Generation Z (or Gen Z in short) mostly prefers a love marriage over arranged one. Oh, before starting, let us recall who are Gen Z? Anyone who is born from 1997 onward is part of Generation Z. In a love marriage, one already knows their partners well. While, the arranged marriages are those which are set up by parents or relatives and in this type of marriage, one gets a very less time to know their partner before the wedding. Our Bollywood movies are no different when it comes to showcasing Indian marriages. There are lots of romantic movies out there. But, there are several movies that adorably showed the concept of arranged marriage in which the leads fall in love after tying the knot and the understanding grows after the big day. From Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! to Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, there are several movies that have a storyline of arranged marriage. So, today, let us look at five Hindi movies that make Generation Z believe in arranged marriages.
Photo Credit : YouTube
This Sooraj Barjatya directorial was released in 2006 and stars Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in lead roles. The movie tells the tale of love and understanding between Poonam (played by Rao) and Prem (essayed by Kapoor) which happened after their marriage got fixed.
Directed by Aditya Chopra, this movie revolves around Surinder (played by Shah Rukh Khan) who falls in love with Tani (essayed by Anushka Sharma) and gets married to her. Later, Tani too realizes her love for Surinder. The movie was released in 2008.
This movie was released in 2007 and is directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It tells the story of Jaspreet 'Jazz' M. Malhotra (played by Katrina Kaif), who's a British-Indian girl, and Arjun Ballu Singh (essayed by Akshay Kumar). Jaspreet's father (essayed by Rishi Kapoor) arranges her marriage to Arjun but she doesn't like him. Later, they both become friends first and Jasmeet accepts her marriage.
The movie is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and was released in 1994. Although the movie primarily revolves around Prem (essayed by Salman Khan) and Nisha (played by Madhuri Dixit) but the arranged marriage between Pooja (essayed by Renuka Shahane) and Rajesh (played by Mohnish Bahl) is purely loved. The kind of understanding they shared is worth mentioning here.
This Sharat Katariya directorial was released in 2015. The movie is about Prem (essayed by Ayushmann Khurrana) who got married to Sandhya (played by Bhumi Pednekar) without his will. But, due the course of time, the two fall in love.
