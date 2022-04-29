5 Hindi movies that make Gen Z believe in arranged marriages

1 / 6

Movies with arranged marriages

Marriages are made in heaven and it does not matter if it is love or arranged - they hold a special place. However, Generation Z (or Gen Z in short) mostly prefers a love marriage over arranged one. Oh, before starting, let us recall who are Gen Z? Anyone who is born from 1997 onward is part of Generation Z. In a love marriage, one already knows their partners well. While, the arranged marriages are those which are set up by parents or relatives and in this type of marriage, one gets a very less time to know their partner before the wedding. Our Bollywood movies are no different when it comes to showcasing Indian marriages. There are lots of romantic movies out there. But, there are several movies that adorably showed the concept of arranged marriage in which the leads fall in love after tying the knot and the understanding grows after the big day. From Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! to Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, there are several movies that have a storyline of arranged marriage. So, today, let us look at five Hindi movies that make Generation Z believe in arranged marriages.

Photo Credit : YouTube