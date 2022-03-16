5 Times Shah Rukh Khan proved to be the coolest father

The Bollywood's King Khan has perhaps aced every battle in his life. With his charm, acting, and goodness, the legend has made us all his die-hard fans. He is not only a successful celebrity but also a perfect family man. Time and again he has affirmed how he wants to be friends with his children and bridge all the gaps between them. And certainly, over the years he has proved how cool dad he is. Here's a look at five things that prove SRK is the coolest father.
Photo Credit : Gauri Khan's Instagram
Indeed one of the most famous star kids, Shah Rukh's elder son Aryan has caught the fancy of so many people. The actor once revealed that his equation with his son is very cool and he shares a close bond with Aryan.
He might be known as the king of romance but the actor stays away from giving any relationship advice to his children. He believes that every relationship is different and one should not judge it.
Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
Being the daughter of Bollywood's King Khan, Suhana Khan also shares the same dream of making it big in the Hindi film industry. The diva has already begun taking baby steps and her acting clips from plays make it to the internet every now and then. SRK is supportive of his daughter's decision and has given his children the liberty to make their own career choices.
The actor helped Alia Bhatt find the answers to the questions that life has thrown at her in Dear Zindagi. However, in real life, the actor stays away from imparting advice to his children unless they ask for his help.
Photo Credit : Suhana Khan's Instagram
The superstar loves to spend time with his family and especially with his little one. Shah Rukh and AbRam make incredible friends. When the two are clicked together it is quite hard to say who looks cuter.